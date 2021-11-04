Credit Suisse AG Has $15.58 Million Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $15,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after purchasing an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after buying an additional 834,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,537 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $520,203.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,690,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,806 shares of company stock worth $9,698,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

