Credit Suisse AG Has $16.97 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of MSA Safety worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 129.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 22.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA opened at $152.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 0.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.43 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.