Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cresco Labs to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

