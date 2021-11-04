Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells $10,840.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $10,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crexendo alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $11,080.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $11,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $11,240.00.

Shares of CXDO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.47. 20,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,775. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.41. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.