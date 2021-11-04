Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Criteo updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,419,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,143. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. Criteo has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

