Critical Review: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) & TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Lumen Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lumen Technologies pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lumen Technologies and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. TIM has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.73%. Given TIM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Lumen Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -4.65% 16.28% 3.25% TIM N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lumen Technologies and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.65 -$1.23 billion $1.67 7.29 TIM $3.35 billion 1.59 $357.68 million $0.75 14.69

TIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies. Lumen Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

