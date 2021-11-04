Critical Review: Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) vs. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upland Software and SailPoint Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $291.78 million 3.52 -$51.22 million $0.99 34.14 SailPoint Technologies $365.25 million 12.38 -$10.76 million $0.18 270.28

SailPoint Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SailPoint Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Upland Software and SailPoint Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 0 5 0 3.00 SailPoint Technologies 0 1 12 0 2.92

Upland Software presently has a consensus target price of $55.83, suggesting a potential upside of 65.19%. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus target price of $62.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than SailPoint Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and SailPoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -18.74% 5.32% 1.59% SailPoint Technologies -9.58% -3.68% -1.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Upland Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Upland Software has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SailPoint Technologies has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upland Software beats SailPoint Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

