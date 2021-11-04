Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.500-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 650,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.80.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Crown worth $77,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

