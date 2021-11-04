Crowns (CWS) Price Tops $5.82

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00240862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00096831 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

