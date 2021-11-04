Cryptonovae (YAE) Tops One Day Volume of $38,753.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $38,753.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00085493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00101390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.85 or 0.07285323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,733.85 or 0.99770638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,667,033 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

