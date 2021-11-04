CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CSGS stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $52.62. 3,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

CSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

