Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 996.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of ITT worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $97.77 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.