Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 167,183 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 55.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,183 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

