Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Update

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth $2,488,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 109,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $132.05. 3,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,182. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.35 and a 200 day moving average of $123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

