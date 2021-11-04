CUTcoin Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.21 million and $2,989.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00126540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00041998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.65 or 0.00516812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00017277 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00048922 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 153,298,609 coins and its circulating supply is 149,298,609 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

