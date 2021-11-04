CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Posts Earnings Results

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $6.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

CVR Partners stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,006.00 and a beta of 1.83. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $2.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.61%.

In other CVR Partners news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

