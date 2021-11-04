CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $112.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CVS traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 382,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,984. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $96.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

