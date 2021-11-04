CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $112.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.
CVS traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.74. The stock had a trading volume of 382,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,984. The stock has a market cap of $125.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $96.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12.
In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
