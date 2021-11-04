CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $491.60 million-$499.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.88 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.06 to $0.21 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.85. 23,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,739. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $187.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.42.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

