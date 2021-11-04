CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $491.60 million-$499.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.88 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.06 to $0.21 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.85. 23,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,739. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $187.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.42.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
