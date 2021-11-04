DA Davidson Comments on Business First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Business First Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BFST. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

BFST stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $561.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

