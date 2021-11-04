DA Davidson Comments on Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMMF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SMMF opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

