Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.650-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.

Several research firms have commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 919,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 2.41. Dana has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

