Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Danaher posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $310.85 on Thursday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.94. The stock has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,687,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Danaher by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

