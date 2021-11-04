Daniel William Campbell Sells 11,988 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:NCR opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. NCR’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in NCR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,191,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
About NCR
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
