Daniel William Campbell Sells 11,988 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NCR opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. NCR’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in NCR by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,191,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

