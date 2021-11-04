Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report $385.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.80 million and the highest is $390.50 million. Daseke reported sales of $335.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 292,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,801. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $593.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Daseke by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,277,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

