Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.76 billion-$5.79 billion.Dassault Systèmes also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.340 EPS.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.82.

DASTY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

