Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Datto stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Datto has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

