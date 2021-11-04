Datum (DAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Datum has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $37,675.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00250890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

