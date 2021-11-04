Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 96,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAY. Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

