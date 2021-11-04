David L. Dunkel Sells 4,889 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KFRC traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,892. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 23.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.