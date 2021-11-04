Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.89

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and traded as high as $2.26. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 3,700 shares.

DPSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.