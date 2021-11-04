Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 918,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,697 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,467,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 318,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,309,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 287,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,492,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $408.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $240.86 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

