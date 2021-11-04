Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DELL. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.41.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

