Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

