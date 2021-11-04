DeRace (DERC) Trading 45.5% Higher This Week

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, DeRace has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for $4.62 or 0.00007333 BTC on popular exchanges. DeRace has a total market cap of $158.08 million and $17.09 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,944.49 or 0.99850624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.45 or 0.07242306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022263 BTC.

About DeRace

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,200,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeRace

