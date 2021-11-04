Deutsche Bank AG Has $45,000 Stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $117,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

