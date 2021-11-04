Deutsche Bank AG Invests $55,000 in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $303,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $486,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $2,967,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth $8,753,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRT opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $94.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Karat Packaging Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

