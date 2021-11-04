Deutsche Bank AG Invests $61,000 in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

