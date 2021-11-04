Deutsche Bank AG Invests $78,000 in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,270,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). On average, research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOWL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.