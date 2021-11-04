Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.17 million, a P/E ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.47 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $137,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $500,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,786 shares of company stock valued at $667,048. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

