Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group raised Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $166.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $214.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 62.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

