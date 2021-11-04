Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 461,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLAKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

