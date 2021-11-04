Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Oddo Bhf

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on the transportation company’s stock.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $7.44. 461,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,308. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

