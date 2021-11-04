Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €73.44 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €73.44 ($86.40) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.41 ($76.95).

FRA:DPW traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €55.80 ($65.65). The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,009 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.70. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

