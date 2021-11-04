Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.31 ($27.42).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE opened at €16.64 ($19.57) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.35. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.