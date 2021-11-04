Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $44.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 21.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

