Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 20.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after buying an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

