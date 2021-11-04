Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) Head to Head Analysis

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Digital Media Solutions and SITO Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $14.30, suggesting a potential upside of 124.84%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and SITO Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 1.19 -$8.70 million N/A N/A SITO Mobile $39.75 million N/A -$17.07 million N/A N/A

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 0.44% -20.49% 6.93% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats SITO Mobile on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

SITO Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

