DigitalBits (XDB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.64 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $553.01 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00321298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014088 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004079 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

