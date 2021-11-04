Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nomura were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nomura by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nomura by 167.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nomura by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NMR opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.