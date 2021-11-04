Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

